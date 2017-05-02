Hitting the Road Safely

With clear driving conditions and summer weather quickly approaching, a lot of people will be taking to their vehicles for road trips this Spring and Summer. Now is the time to ensure your car is up for the trip and for you to be able to travel with peace of mind while travelling with friends or family.

With close to 58% of Canadians saying they will be taking some type of road trip for a summer get-a-way this year, many don’t realize that their vehicle may be under a recall from the manufacturer. Vehicle recall notices can be disorganized and even sometimes difficult to find out about for owners. Especially if you bought your car used.

There is a way to protect yourself and your family from vehicle safety defects. You can start with this Transport Canada website to see what recalls may have been issued for your type of vehicle. You can also check with the local dealership that sells the type of vehicle you own to see if your particular type of automobile has any recalls associated with it.

These recalls are generally free repairs that can be made at your local dealership, and then once you have any safety issues addressed, you can then have your car inspected and tuned up and ready for the road giving you the peace of mind of knowing your vehicle will get you to where you want to go.