Hit And Run Driver Sought
Multiple Witnesses Watched Suspect Flee The Area
Barrie Police need help putting the cuffs on the driver who they say fled the scene of a crash. Happened the morning of October 3rd, Barrie Police say a vehicle struck a parked car on Shadowood Road, and multiple witnesses watched as the driver got out of the car, took a look at the damage, then sped off.
Suspect Description:
- Male, white
- Approximately 6′, thin build
- Brown, brush cut hair
- Wearing a green shirt and jeans
Suspect Vehicle:
- White Chrysler 200
- Red & yellow items hanging from rear view mirror
Police ask anyone who may have information to please contact Constable Smith of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2718 or email at rsmith@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.