Historical Human Remains Found In Oro-Medonte

Experts Called In To Confirm Date Of Body

By News

OPP say human remains were found at a construction site in Oro-Medonte. Officers were called to Diamond Valley Drive near Line 7 on Monday, where a forensic anthropologist was brought in to confirm whether or not the remains are historical. OPP confirmed to us today that those remains are historical in nature. The developer plans on searching nearby to determine if there are any more remains buried in that location.

