Hillsdale Water Tower Repair Brings About Water, Fire Bans

It won’t take effect for a few days, but a head’s up here for Hillsdale residents that a water and fire ban are coming. The Township of Springwater has hired a contractor to fix up the inside of the Hillsdale water tower, meaning the water inside will be drained and stored in temporary tanks. To make sure there’s enough water for unexpected emergencies, the township is enacting a water ban, and a result of that water ban is a fire ban. Can’t fight fires without water. The ban takes effect April 23rd and runs until late May, affecting all residents on the municipal water system. Filling your swimming pool, watering the lawn, washing the truck, sprinklers, water toys and outdoor burning of any kind are outlawed for the time being. The Township has provided a map for which areas will be affected by the fire ban: