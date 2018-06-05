Listen Live

High Risk Take Down in Cookstown Mall Parking Lot

Driver Wanted in Connection To York Region Crimes

A high risk take down by South Simcoe Police has a wanted man in custody. Police got a call from a concerned citizen around 3:00 Monday afternoon, about an erratic driver in the Highway 89 and Yonge St. area. The caller provided a plate number that had police thinking it was the same vehicle involved in a few crimes throughout York Region, while the suspect was tracked to the Tanger Outlet Mall parking lot. Officers moved in, conducted the take down without incident, and now a 23-year-old Jackson’s Point man is in York Regional Police custody.

