High Park Zoo Has Shared A Potential List Of Baby Capybara Names
Vote For Your Favourite Name Combo
Early this season, capybara fugitives Bonnie and Clyde gave birth to three little capybara babies. The zoo recruited the citizens of Toronto to name the three pups, and they received over 1,200 submissions.
They’ve narrowed it down to the following 10 possible combinations:
Jesse, Billy, Nelly
Ronnie, Westley, Parker
Lucky, Dusty, Ned
Pichu, Nacho, Rio
Howie, Colby, Grenny
Mocha, Chino, Latte
Alex, Geddy, Neil
Babyface, Floyd, Dillinger
Peanut, Butter, Jam
Snap, Crackle, Pop
The deadline to vote is Monday, June 19.