High Park Baby Capybaras Named After Rush

The High Park Capy-babies finally have names! The High Park Zoo announced over the weekend that the triplets will be named Alex, Geddy and Neil, after the members of Canadian rock band Rush.

And the Capybara Triplets names are… #highparkzoo #capybara A post shared by High Park Zoo (@highparkzoo) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Nearly 40,000 people voted in a contest to decide the triplets names. Runners-up included “Snap, Crackle and Pop”, and “Mocha, Chino and Latte.”

According to a post on instagram, Rush is pretty happy about the ‘honour’ but Geddy Lee was wondering which pup was named after him since none of them were wearing glasses.