A Barrie boy is being accused of having a lead foot. Around 4:00 Monday afternoon, an OPP officer had the radar gun pointed at Baseline Road in Tiny Township. The officer says that very radar gun read 111km/h when pointed at an approaching vehicle. Too bad they were in a 60 zone at the time. An 18-year-old lad had his license suspended and vehicle impounded on the spot, following a Stunt Driving charge laid.