The Heroes Festival is coming to Wasaga Beach! Enjoy a family-friendly weekend honoring Canada’s Military, First Responders, and Public Safety Agencies.

Check out Canada’s Snowbirds and CF-18 Demo jet, classic car show, and so much more. Plus the kids will love all the Fire Trucks, Tanks, Police Cars and other equipment on the Beach. And it’s all free. Heroes Festival June 23rd and 24th at Wasaga Beach! Click HeroesFestival.ca for more info!