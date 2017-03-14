Listen Live

Hero Edits Entire “Breaking Bad” In To Two Hour Feature Film

Tread Lightly

By Entertainment, Videos

If you’re one of the last remaining people in the Western Hemisphere that still hasn’t watched Vince Gilligan’s groundbreaking television show Breaking Bad, there’s now finally a way for you to fast track your way through the five-season series.

An editor has done the painstaking job of trudging through roughly 45 hours of footage, condensing the series into a two-hour feature film.

Even though it’s missing out from the dramatic pauses in between episodes and character arcs, it still retains a fraction of the show’s badassery, which in relative terms of other shows is still a heck of a lot.

