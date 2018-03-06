Listen Live

Here’s Why Tourists Flock To Our Region Every Year

Several festivals and events make Top 100 List

By News

Several local festivals and events have made it to this year’s Top 100 list from Festivals and Events Ontario. The Top 100 recipients represent festivals and events that excel within the industry. Included in the Top 100 are the Festivals & Events of Distinction, a select group which represent some of the most well-known and respected celebrations in the province; celebrations which draw both an international and domestic audience.

Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2017 and were judged by an independent panel of judges.

BARRIE

Barrie Automotive Flea Market:   June 7-10, 2018 & Sept. 6-9, 2018
www.thebafm.com
Barrie Winterfest:   Feb. 2-3, 2019
www.barrie.ca/winterfest
Kempenfest:   Aug. 3-6, 2018
www.kempenfest.com

BRADFORD

Carrot Fest:   Aug. 17-18, 2018
www.carrotfest.ca

CLEARVIEW

Small Halls Festival:   Sept. 27-30, 2018
www.clearview.ca

COLLINGWOOD

Collingwood Elvis Festival:   July 27-29, 2018
www.collingwoodelvisfestival.com
Sidelaunch Days:   Aug. 11-12, 2018
www.sidelaunchdays.ca

MIDLAND/PENETANGUISHENE

First Light:   Nov. 22-Dec. 8, 2018
www.saintemarieamongthehurons.on.ca
Pumpkinferno:   Oct. 1-30, 2018
www.hhp.on.ca

ORILLIA

Mariposa Folk Festival:   July 6-8, 2018
www.mariposafolk.com

MEAFORD

Meaford Scarecrow and Family Festival:   Sept. 11-Oct. 22, 2018
www.scarecrowinvasion.ca

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS

Peak to Shore:   June 4-8, 2018
www.bluemountainvillage.ca
Salsa at Blue:   June 22-24, 2018
www.bluemountainvillage.ca
The Blue Mountains Apple Harvest Festival:   Oct. 6-8, 2018
www.bluemountainvillage.ca

BALA

Bala Cranberry Festival:   Oct. 12-14, 2018
www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca

PARRY SOUND

Festival of the Sound:   July 20-Aug. 11, 2018
www.festivalofthesound.ca

Related posts

Base Borden Welcoming New Head Honcho

Canada To Meet Paris Accord Target Despite Already Being Behind

Barrie Okays New Sports Advisory Committee

The Rap Sheet

Canine Flu Comes To Canada

Six-Year-Old Boy, Two Teachers Honoured At Barrie City Hall

Simcoe County May Have Dodged an Amazon Bullet

The Rap Sheet

Alectra US-Bound Again To Help Restore Power