Here’s Why Tourists Flock To Our Region Every Year
Several festivals and events make Top 100 List
Several local festivals and events have made it to this year’s Top 100 list from Festivals and Events Ontario. The Top 100 recipients represent festivals and events that excel within the industry. Included in the Top 100 are the Festivals & Events of Distinction, a select group which represent some of the most well-known and respected celebrations in the province; celebrations which draw both an international and domestic audience.
Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2017 and were judged by an independent panel of judges.
BARRIE
Barrie Automotive Flea Market: June 7-10, 2018 & Sept. 6-9, 2018
www.thebafm.com
Barrie Winterfest: Feb. 2-3, 2019
www.barrie.ca/winterfest
Kempenfest: Aug. 3-6, 2018
www.kempenfest.com
BRADFORD
Carrot Fest: Aug. 17-18, 2018
www.carrotfest.ca
CLEARVIEW
Small Halls Festival: Sept. 27-30, 2018
www.clearview.ca
COLLINGWOOD
Collingwood Elvis Festival: July 27-29, 2018
www.collingwoodelvisfestival.com
Sidelaunch Days: Aug. 11-12, 2018
www.sidelaunchdays.ca
MIDLAND/PENETANGUISHENE
First Light: Nov. 22-Dec. 8, 2018
www.saintemarieamongthehurons.on.ca
Pumpkinferno: Oct. 1-30, 2018
www.hhp.on.ca
ORILLIA
Mariposa Folk Festival: July 6-8, 2018
www.mariposafolk.com
MEAFORD
Meaford Scarecrow and Family Festival: Sept. 11-Oct. 22, 2018
www.scarecrowinvasion.ca
THE BLUE MOUNTAINS
Peak to Shore: June 4-8, 2018
www.bluemountainvillage.ca
Salsa at Blue: June 22-24, 2018
www.bluemountainvillage.ca
The Blue Mountains Apple Harvest Festival: Oct. 6-8, 2018
www.bluemountainvillage.ca
BALA
Bala Cranberry Festival: Oct. 12-14, 2018
www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca
PARRY SOUND
Festival of the Sound: July 20-Aug. 11, 2018
www.festivalofthesound.ca