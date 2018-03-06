Here’s Why Tourists Flock To Our Region Every Year

Several local festivals and events have made it to this year’s Top 100 list from Festivals and Events Ontario. The Top 100 recipients represent festivals and events that excel within the industry. Included in the Top 100 are the Festivals & Events of Distinction, a select group which represent some of the most well-known and respected celebrations in the province; celebrations which draw both an international and domestic audience.

Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2017 and were judged by an independent panel of judges.

BARRIE

Barrie Automotive Flea Market: June 7-10, 2018 & Sept. 6-9, 2018

www.thebafm.com

Barrie Winterfest: Feb. 2-3, 2019

www.barrie.ca/winterfest

Kempenfest: Aug. 3-6, 2018

www.kempenfest.com

BRADFORD

Carrot Fest: Aug. 17-18, 2018

www.carrotfest.ca

CLEARVIEW

Small Halls Festival: Sept. 27-30, 2018

www.clearview.ca

COLLINGWOOD

Collingwood Elvis Festival: July 27-29, 2018

www.collingwoodelvisfestival.com

Sidelaunch Days: Aug. 11-12, 2018

www.sidelaunchdays.ca

MIDLAND/PENETANGUISHENE

First Light: Nov. 22-Dec. 8, 2018

www.saintemarieamongthehurons.on.ca

Pumpkinferno: Oct. 1-30, 2018

www.hhp.on.ca

ORILLIA

Mariposa Folk Festival: July 6-8, 2018

www.mariposafolk.com

MEAFORD

Meaford Scarecrow and Family Festival: Sept. 11-Oct. 22, 2018

www.scarecrowinvasion.ca

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS

Peak to Shore: June 4-8, 2018

www.bluemountainvillage.ca

Salsa at Blue: June 22-24, 2018

www.bluemountainvillage.ca

The Blue Mountains Apple Harvest Festival: Oct. 6-8, 2018

www.bluemountainvillage.ca

BALA

Bala Cranberry Festival: Oct. 12-14, 2018

www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca

PARRY SOUND

Festival of the Sound: July 20-Aug. 11, 2018

www.festivalofthesound.ca