Here’s what food you can get at the next Blue Jay’s game

Opening day for the Jay’s is just around the corner (March 29) and you’ll want to go to the game hungry!

MLB just announced the new menu items you’ll be able to get at the Rogers Centre for the 2018 season. And cookie dough in a cup will be a thing!

Astros, Blue Jays & Phillies fans will be able to buy cookie dough in a cup this season pic.twitter.com/d1QoLaYhDA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 14, 2018

For those of us who are vegan or can’t eat dairy, behold the Vegan’Achos!

These look amazing! Korean Beef Tacos!

NEW Korean Beef Taco Trio at @BlueJays: Korean Beef, Cilantro + Slaw (Cred: @AramarkSports) 🌮🌮 pic.twitter.com/i1cgGuaf8u — Kari Steele (@KariVanHorn) March 14, 2018

I would go to a game just for the food. Seriously. The baseball is just a bonus!