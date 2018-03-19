Listen Live

Here’s what food you can get at the next Blue Jay’s game

My mouth is watering!

By Food

Opening day for the Jay’s is just around the corner (March 29) and you’ll want to go to the game hungry!

MLB just announced the new menu items you’ll be able to get at the Rogers Centre for the 2018 season. And cookie dough in a cup will be a thing!

For those of us who are vegan or can’t eat dairy, behold the Vegan’Achos!

These look amazing! Korean Beef Tacos!

I would go to a game just for the food. Seriously. The baseball is just a bonus!

Related posts