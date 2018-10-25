Listen Live

Here’s A Look At What’s Coming To Netflix In November

New Seasons Of House Of Cards, Narcos: Mexico and More

October is flying by and the most horrifying holiday is just around the corner, which means November is well on its way. To help you prepare for that chilly November weather, Netflix has unveiled the upcoming new releases for the month that you can look forward to streaming while basking in the warmth of the indoors.

Some highlights of the month include House of Cards season 6, Remastered: Tricky Dick & The Man In Black, and Narcos: Mexico. The first batch of corny Christmas flicks will also be released in November with tacky titles like The Christmas ChroniclesA Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, and The Holiday Calendar.

Check out what’s coming to the streaming service in November below.

