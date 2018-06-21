Here Comes Summer!

Not too hot, not too cold. Environment Canada’s David Phillips says it will be a ‘Goldlocks Summer’ in Central Ontario.

Warmer than last year, says Phillips, when just four days managed to get above 30 Celsius, but not as warm as the record-setting summer of 2016 when we had more than 30 days north of that mark. The water, he says, will be warmer in lakes and bays.

Precipitation is harder to predict, but Phillips suggest lawns will not be as lush as they were last summer and farmers will be praying for rain.