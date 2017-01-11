Listen Live

Help Choose Monopoly’s New Game Pieces

There are quite a few to choose from including the hashtag, a dinosaur, a gold watch and a penguin

By Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

Hasbro has announced that it’s opening up voting on the next generation of Monopoly pieces to the public. There are quite a few options to choose from, including the eight original game pieces. Other choices for tokens include sliced bread, a cell phone, and the wink emoji.

(image: Hasbro)

You can choose any eight of the pieces to cast your vote and the results will be announced on World Monopoly Day March 19th. New pieces will be available in Monopoly games in August.

Go here to vote.

Related posts

Your Band Could Open for Bon Jovi

Creepy Craigslist Ad Offers Free VIP Coachella Experience

Everything Important You May Have Missed from the Golden Globes

Five Household Items You Should Be Washing More Often

People Want to Make Princess Leia An Official Disney Princess

iPhone’s ‘Theatre Mode’ Lets You Check Phone in Cinema Without Being Annoying

Why Michael Keaton Walked Away from the Batman Franchise

WATCH: The New Trailer for ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’

Carrie Fisher’s Death Could Mean a Big Payout for Disney