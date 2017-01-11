Help Choose Monopoly’s New Game Pieces

Hasbro has announced that it’s opening up voting on the next generation of Monopoly pieces to the public. There are quite a few options to choose from, including the eight original game pieces. Other choices for tokens include sliced bread, a cell phone, and the wink emoji.

You can choose any eight of the pieces to cast your vote and the results will be announced on World Monopoly Day March 19th. New pieces will be available in Monopoly games in August.

Go here to vote.