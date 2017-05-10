Helmets For Kids Campaign Launches at Two Area Schools

Hundreds of Simcoe County students are getting a new bike helmet today, thanks to a Helmets for Kids campaign. The program is thanks in part to local lawyer Steve Rastin over at Rastin and Associates, and he was on hand at Monsignor Clair Catholic and Oakley Park Public Wednesday morning to kickoff the campaign. It included safety demonstrations from local law enforcement, and some of the kids even got a new helmet too. Rastin says the whole thing is a group effort.

He adds it’s important to not only get that first bike helmet, but replace them regularly too, as helmets don’t last forever.

A recent Ministry of Health study shows, in a five year period, over 93% of bicycle-related deaths of children under 18 were due to a lack of helmet. The Helmets for Kids campaign is in partnership with the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association, of which Rastin is past President.