Hearts ‘Pumped’ At RVH As Services Added In Regional Cardiac Care Unit
Three advanced cardiac procedures performed this week
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre continues to ramp up services in its recently opened Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart Program.
The cardiac care team performed three advanced cardiac procedures on Monday – a fractional flow reserve (FFR) test, an angioplasty with stenting and angioplasty with a drug-eluting balloon.
Elmvale resident Madeleine French, the lead singer for The Martels, underwent the FFR, an advanced cardiac test which measures the flow of blood to determine the percentage of blockage in the heart.
“I now have the confidence to move forward and take even better care of myself knowing I don’t have to be concerned about my heart. We are very fortunate to have this service so close to home.”
Monday’s procedures were another step forward as services increase over the next few years.
In 2020, the heart program will operate 24/7 and paramedics will begin transporting North Simcoe Muskoka heart attack patients directly to RVH for treatment, bypassing other local emergency departments.
Having these advanced cardiac services available at RVH means most patients in North Simcoe Muskoka will be able to get lifesaving intervention within 90 minutes of a heart attack.
More than 700 angiograms have been performed since the unit opened in January.