Heart and Stroke’s Soup’s On

The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s – Soup’s On is back and taking place on Sunday, February 25th at City Hall in the Rotunda from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.

It’s a great family-friendly event with lots to do like; soup tasting, ice skating, and face painting. There will even be Local dietitian on hand will be there to answer questions about healthy eating. Just for coming out you’ll help crown this year’s Golden Soup Bowl award winner will be!

Cost:

Adults $10

Kids $5

Kids under 3 FREE

Family Pass of 4 (includes 2 adults and 2 kids) $25

Come out to and support the Heart and Stroke Annual Soup for Heart event – tempt your taste buds with various soups from local restaurants, proudly supported by Rock 95