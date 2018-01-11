Health Unit Makes Flu Declaration

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a declaration of widespread influenza activity in the area. That means not only should you be even more vigilant in protecting yourself from the flu, but the formal declaration also gives some health care organizations license to implement additional strategies of their own to help control the spread. The declaration comes from monitoring hospital emergency room visits and doctor reports of flu-like symptoms. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit suggests making sure the entire family is vaccinated against the flu. Other prevention measures include frequent hand washing, staying home and avoiding contact with other people when ill; and practising good sleep and nutrition habits. Call your doctor or health care provider if:

you don’t start to feel better after a few days, your symptoms get worse, you have medical conditions and develop flu symptoms.



You can also call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 to talk to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.