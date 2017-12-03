Health Canada Issues Pill Advisory

Health Canada is advising that it’s received reports that some packages of Alesse birth control contain broken tablets or pills that that are smaller than normal.

They say this can potentially make the medication less effective.

The government says it has received complaints of Alesse 21 and Alesse 28 packages, where at least one pill has been half the size of others.

They are unsure if it is an isolated issue and are working with Pfizer Canada to determine the scope of the issue.

Health Canada advises consumers who find an odd pill not to take it, and to go to their pharmacy to get a replacement pack.

Images courtesy of Health Canada.