Heads Up If You Get On The GO

Some changes happening this weekend on the Barrie Go Train line…

Weekday service

The southbound 2:42 p.m. trip from Aurora GO will now arrive at Union five minutes later for a more reliable schedule and to better reflect actual travel times. All other times along the route remain the same.

Most northbound trips will now depart up to six minutes later at some stops along the route for a more reliable schedule and to better reflect actual travel times.

Weekend service

Some schedules will be adjusted for a more reliable schedule and to better reflect actual travel times.

All southbound trips from Allandale Waterfront will now depart five minutes earlier, with times at most stops along the route also earlier.

Some southbound trips from Aurora will now depart 10 minutes later, with times at other stops along the route also later.

On the 5:01 p.m. southbound trip from Aurora, the departure at Downsview Park will now be two minutes later at 5:33 p.m., arriving at Union two minutes later at 5:55 p.m.

Some northbound trips from Union will now depart up to 13 minutes later, with times at other stops along the route also later.

Be sure to check the schedule to see if your usual trip is affected.