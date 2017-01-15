Head -On Collision Sends Several To Hospital
The Collision Closed Hwy Near Orangeville For Several Hours
The cause of a head on collision near Orangeville last night is still being investigated after two people were sent to trauma centers in Toronto by air ambulance while 4 others were taken to local hospitals for treatment. OPP responded to the call around 6:30 on Airport Road in Dufferin County. Several of the people involved had to be extricated from the vehicles. Police are now looking for a third car that may have been involved.