HBO Considering A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Series

With season seven of Game of Thrones airing this year, HBO is considering the option of a Game of Thrones spinoff.

“All I can say is that we’re exploring it. We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying ‘Oh let’s do this.’ But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it,” HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Variety. “It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it.”

With a ton of content being written by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, a spinoff wouldn’t be difficult. Martin has already published A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a collection of prequel novellas to A Song of Ice and Fire, which is the series that the TV show is based on. Martin has also published a Game of Thrones history book entitled The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones, leaving HBO with plenty of content to pull from.