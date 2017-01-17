HBO Considering A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Series
We May Not Have To Say Goodbye To The Series After All
With season seven of Game of Thrones airing this year, HBO is considering the option of a Game of Thrones spinoff.
“All I can say is that we’re exploring it. We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying ‘Oh let’s do this.’ But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it,” HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Variety. “It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it.”
With a ton of content being written by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, a spinoff wouldn’t be difficult. Martin has already published A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a collection of prequel novellas to A Song of Ice and Fire, which is the series that the TV show is based on. Martin has also published a Game of Thrones history book entitled The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones, leaving HBO with plenty of content to pull from.