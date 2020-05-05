HBO Confirms Four ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoffs

Just when you think the end is near, HBO announces four different Game of Thrones spinoffs.

Although GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will not be part of the writing teams, they will serve as executive producers on all four projects.

New screenwriters include Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsmen: The Secret Service), Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale), and the creator himself, George R.R. Martin.

No spinoff dates have been announced, but be sure to check out the trailer for season seven as we patiently wait.