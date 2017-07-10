HBO Announces ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Return Date

Fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm, we’ve got some prettayyyyyy, prettayyyyyy good news for you.

The popular HBO series starring Larry David is officially set to return October 1st, announced today in a hilarious video

David put the show on hiatus back in 2011, and now six later is returning for a glorious ninth season. According to Variety, when Larry David was asked why he was returning with the show, he answered “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’”

Expect a full cast for the return, David being joined by Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, JB Smoove and Susie Essman. Ted Danson and Mary Steeburgen are also set to reprise their roles as exaggerated versions of themselves.