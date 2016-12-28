Listen Live

Have Your Say

Votes Can Be Cast Until Jan 27th

By News

The city of Barrie would like your feedback on naming the Arboretum at Sunnidale Park in honour on Wyman Jacques. Jacques received many awards acknowledging his work with numerous organizations including the Ontario Horticultural Society Silver Fir Award, Barrie Horticultural Society Lifetime Membership Award and Diploma of Service Award Barrie Chamber of Commerce Award, the Royal Canadian Legion Citizen of the Year Award and the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.

The Municipal Naming Working Group met on September 26, 2016 and recommended that public consultation be undertaken with respect to this proposed naming. To provide your feedback, please:
• complete the Sunnidale Park Arboretum Naming survey in ‘Public Feedback’ on www.barrie.ca/MyBarrie
• email feedback to cityclerks@barrie.ca
• contact Legislative and Court Services at (705) 739-4204
• complete a written survey at Legislative and Court Services, 70 Collier Street, Barrie

The deadline for comments is Friday, January 27 at 4:30 PM.

Related posts

Eddie Vedder Donates $10,000 to Family in Need

Someone Started a GoFundMe Campaign to Protect Betty White from 2016

Five of Carrie Fisher’s Best Roles Beyond Princess Leia

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

Noah’s Top 10 Albums of 2016

Lawnmower Pull Goes Wrong

Crafting Christmas Cheers

Readin’, Writin’, Rock & Roll.

Former Pearl Jam Drummer Blasts Rock Hall for Snub