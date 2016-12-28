Have Your Say

The city of Barrie would like your feedback on naming the Arboretum at Sunnidale Park in honour on Wyman Jacques. Jacques received many awards acknowledging his work with numerous organizations including the Ontario Horticultural Society Silver Fir Award, Barrie Horticultural Society Lifetime Membership Award and Diploma of Service Award Barrie Chamber of Commerce Award, the Royal Canadian Legion Citizen of the Year Award and the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.

The Municipal Naming Working Group met on September 26, 2016 and recommended that public consultation be undertaken with respect to this proposed naming. To provide your feedback, please:

• complete the Sunnidale Park Arboretum Naming survey in ‘Public Feedback’ on www.barrie.ca/MyBarrie

• email feedback to cityclerks@barrie.ca

• contact Legislative and Court Services at (705) 739-4204

• complete a written survey at Legislative and Court Services, 70 Collier Street, Barrie

The deadline for comments is Friday, January 27 at 4:30 PM.