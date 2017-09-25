Have An Eye For Wildlife This Fall

Over six thousand collisions involving wildlife reported so far this year. The OPP say over 300 people have been injured in these collisions, while one fatality has been reported, demonstrating the need to keep an eye out for elk, bear, deer, and the like while behind the wheel. OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says keep those eyes moving, don’t rely on your onboard computers.

He adds that, once you do spot that animal, it might not be the only one.

And it could be any time, day or night.

But even moreso, now that Autumn is upon us.

The OPP says it is important to remember that deer, moose and elk crossing signs are only posted where there are frequent sightings or crossings; however, these animals can be seen anywhere at any time.