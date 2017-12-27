Listen Live

Harley Wants To Teach You To Ride

Sales down, customer's ageing

By News

Faced with a decline in sales and an ageing customer base Harley-Davidson says it is placing a renewed emphasis on teaching people to ride as part of its effort to attract more customers. The median age of a motorcycle rider has increased from 32 to 47 since 1990 – nearly half of riders are over 50. Dealerships are offering three-to-four day courses. The training is one of the ways Harley-Davidson hopes to attract a new generation of riders, the idea being to get them comfortable on a bike, to make them feel safe and confident.

