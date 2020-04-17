Harlem Globetrotters in Barrie Wednesday

The World F amous Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating their 91st anniversary with a World Tour that stops down at Barrie Molson Centre this Wednesday night.

One of the most prolific ball handlers for the Harlem Globetrotters Herbert “Flight Time” Lang was recently at our south end Barrie studio in conversation about his experiences on television’s “Amazing Race”, “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Bachelorette,” Disney XD’s “Kickin’ It,” “TODAY,” “Good Morning America,” “The Price is Right,” “Cupcake Wars” and “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?”

You’ll get a chance to see Flight Time and all of the high flying crazy antics the Harlem Globetrotters bring to the BMC on Wednesday night. For tickets and info click here.

Hear Flight Time Lang at ROCK 95 discussing shooting hoops with Barack Obama, meeting the Pope and the Globetrotter’s anti-bullying message by clicking here.