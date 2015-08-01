Listen Live

Happy World Emoji Day!

What's your favourite?

    July 17th is World Emoji Day and Apple has taken the occasion to reveal some of the new emoji coming to Apple devices later this year.

    The new emoji include a breastfeeding Mom, a zombie and a zebra.

    Despite the emoji being around for almost 20 years, they have only began to be widely used in the past few years (Oxford Dictionaries named “emoji” its word of the year in 2015).

    In 2017, everybody uses emoji.

    CC image courtesy of downloadsource.fr via Flickr

