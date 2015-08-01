Happy World Emoji Day!

July 17th is World Emoji Day and Apple has taken the occasion to reveal some of the new emoji coming to Apple devices later this year.

😀🌎🌍🌏📆 Happy #WorldEmojiDay! 🎉 We’ve got some 😎 new ones to show you, coming later this year! 👀👇 https://t.co/xBR9ZJ7l4g pic.twitter.com/fhDrr4J5KG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 17, 2017

The new emoji include a breastfeeding Mom, a zombie and a zebra.

Despite the emoji being around for almost 20 years, they have only began to be widely used in the past few years (Oxford Dictionaries named “emoji” its word of the year in 2015).

In 2017, everybody uses emoji.

CC image courtesy of downloadsource.fr via Flickr