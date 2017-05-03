Listen Live

Happy McHappy Day!

Raising Funds For Ronald McDonald House and Children's Charities

By Host Blogs, Local

Image result for mcHappy Day 2017 barrie

Any time you can help out a great cause by having something to eat…I’m in!

It’s McHappy Day and today at McDonald’s Restaurants throughout the country, when you buy a Big Mac, hot McCafe beverage, or Happy Meal, McDonald’s will donate $1 to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Some of our area McDonald’s locations will also be supporting the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s Child and Youth Mental Health Unit that is set to open later this year.

You’ll find some of the ROCK 95 gang helping out at the McDonald’s location on Bayfield St. throughout the day.  Come out, join the fun and help support a great cause.Image result for mchappy day 2017

Related posts

Bradford Carrot Fest 2017

Canadian Cancer Society Trunk Sale

Barrie Boy Running From Barrie To Ottawa For Kids’ Mental Health