Happy McHappy Day!

Any time you can help out a great cause by having something to eat…I’m in!

It’s McHappy Day and today at McDonald’s Restaurants throughout the country, when you buy a Big Mac, hot McCafe beverage, or Happy Meal, McDonald’s will donate $1 to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Some of our area McDonald’s locations will also be supporting the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s Child and Youth Mental Health Unit that is set to open later this year.

You’ll find some of the ROCK 95 gang helping out at the McDonald’s location on Bayfield St. throughout the day. Come out, join the fun and help support a great cause.