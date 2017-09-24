Happy Birthday Phil Hartman!- He would have been 69 today.

Phil Hartman September 24, 1948 – May 28, 1998 was a Canadian-American actor, voice actor, comedian, screenwriter and graphic artist. Born in Brantford, Ontario, Hartman and his family moved to the United States in 1958.



Hartman garnered fame in 1986 when he joined the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. He won fame for his impressions, particularly of President Bill Clinton, and he stayed on the show for eight seasons. Hartman won a Primetime Emmy Award for his SNL work in 1989. In 1995, after scrapping plans for his own variety show, he starred as Bill McNeal in the NBC sitcomNewsRadio. He had voice roles on The Simpsons, from seasons 2–10 as Lionel Hutz, Troy McClure, and others.

Here is his SNL audition tapes. Which are amazing.



Characters the Hartman voiced on The Simpsons.