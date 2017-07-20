Hangry is A Real Thing According to Science

We’ve all been hangry at one point in our lives. Maybe you waited too long to start cooking dinner, or you’re out for a nice meal and it’s taking way too long for you to get your steak.

Urban Dictionary defines Hangry as:

Apparently your reactions to being hungry are completely justified because according to science, hangry is a real condition. When someone has low levels of blood sugar, the body releases cortisol and adrenaline, chemicals associated with heightened stress. Not only that, the lack of food also causes a rise in neuropeptide Y levels, which is a hormore that can be connected to aggression.