A delivery driver got way more than he bargained for after trying to drop off some food at a Barrie apartment building. The driver got to a Quail Crescent complex around 10:00 last night, but couldn’t get in the building. He called the customer, who came out and allegedly assaulted the driver for not bringing the food right to his door. While the victim suffered only minor injuries, a 28-year-old Barrie man was charged with Assault anyway.