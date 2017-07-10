Han Solo Spinoff Pics Reveal Woody Harrelson’s Character Meeting Han and Chewie

The upcoming “Star Wars” Han Solo installment has already seen it’s fair share of changes with Ron Howard stepping in as director mid-production.

One thing we do know, is that Woody Harrelson’s character Beckett does meet up with Han Solo and Chewie in some sort of space station. TMZ released the pictures, which were taken before Howard took over directing duties. You can also see an actress in the pictures, which could be Emilia Clarke’s character?

The Han Solo spinoff movie takes place before the original 1977 Star Wars plot and is expected to be released May 2018.

Check out the photos here.