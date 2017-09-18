Hamster Dies in Orillia House Fire
No One Home At Time of Fire, Family Dog Saved
One family pet was saved from an Orillia house fire, one didn’t make it. Fire crews rushed to a home on Mississauga St. around 4:00 Sunday afternoon, to tackle a blaze said to have started in the bedroom. No one was home at the time of the fire, and emergency responders were able to save the family’s dog. A hamster died in the fire. Orillia Fire Service Deputy Chief tells us the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, while they say careless smoking lead to the fire.