Hamster Dies in Orillia House Fire

One family pet was saved from an Orillia house fire, one didn’t make it. Fire crews rushed to a home on Mississauga St. around 4:00 Sunday afternoon, to tackle a blaze said to have started in the bedroom. No one was home at the time of the fire, and emergency responders were able to save the family’s dog. A hamster died in the fire. Orillia Fire Service Deputy Chief tells us the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, while they say careless smoking lead to the fire.