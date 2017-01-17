Listen Live

Hammers Used In Jewelry Store Hold Up

Two Suspects Sought After Newmarket Theft

By News

Two guys with hammers are being sought after a Newmarket jewelry store hold up. York Regional Police say two men went into a Main St. jewellers and began smashing display cases with hammers, before grabbing its contents and running from the store. None of the store’s employees were injured. The suspects are described as:

  • male
  • Asian
  • 5’6″
  • early 20’s
  • wearing black jackets with hoods up, faces covered with balaclavas.

Contact the York Regional Police Hold Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 if you have any information.

Related posts

Newmarket Man Stabbed As He Answered The Door

Barrie Tattoo Artist Threatened

City Hall Gets a Glimpse At Police, Library, County Budgets

Health Unit Declares Widespread Flu Activity

Tenant Slept It Off In A Cell After Landlord Dispute in Barrie

Search For Missing Sledder On Sparrow lake

Barrie K9 Officer Sniffs Out Fail To Remain Suspect

Amber Alert Ended, Mississauga Teen Found

Never Stop On A Hill