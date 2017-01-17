Hammers Used In Jewelry Store Hold Up

Two guys with hammers are being sought after a Newmarket jewelry store hold up. York Regional Police say two men went into a Main St. jewellers and began smashing display cases with hammers, before grabbing its contents and running from the store. None of the store’s employees were injured. The suspects are described as:

male

Asian

5’6″

early 20’s

wearing black jackets with hoods up, faces covered with balaclavas.

Contact the York Regional Police Hold Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631 if you have any information.