Half Dozen Empty Beer Kegs Swiped From South End Restaurant

Barrie Police on the hunt for a guy that could be priming for a raging kegger. A suspect was caught on camera, allegedly breaking into the south end Barrie Jack Astors on Monday night, and stealing six large beer kegs. He’ll have to get the beer elsewhere however, the kegs were empty. He is described as:

Male, white

Medium build

Wearing a grey pom-pom toque, black jacket with a white stripe, blue jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Barkley of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2609, or via email at kbarkley@barriepolice.ca