Guys Can Get Breast Cancer Too

We’re at the midway point of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As a guy, you might be wondering what you can do to mark it, so we hauled Canadian Cancer Society’s Joyce Main into the office to ask if there’s anything a dude can do to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

She says it’s easy to check for breast cancer, whether you’re a guy or a girl.

You can find out more information, including self screening tips, on the Canadian Cancer Society website.