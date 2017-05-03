Guy Proposes to his Girlfriend at Fenway Park She said ‘NO’ Then they Argued

How is proposing at a sporting event still a thing? There is tons of video evidence of the rejection so many men face, and its just so impersonal. Plus, it puts a HUGE amount of pressure on someone to answer a question they might not want to say ‘yes’ to.

This Red Sox fan learned his lesson the hard way after he proposed to his girlfriend at Fenway Park.

A video board proposal just happened at Fenway …and she said no… — Corey Thiele (@coreythiele) May 1, 2017

The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017

After the proposal, someone in the stands caught the couple arguing.

This guy just proposed at Fenway on camera. She said no. Now they are arguing. That poor camera man pic.twitter.com/N9m8nOIXKH — Kim (@kimba7391) May 1, 2017

So please…lets put an end to sporting-event proposals in 2017.

Kudos to the woman who drew a line in the sand and said no to the proposal at Fenway. Let this be the beginning of the end for this. — Judd Zulgad (@1500ESPNJudd) May 1, 2017

(Cover photo via ChrisDag flickr)