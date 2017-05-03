Listen Live

Guy Proposes to his Girlfriend at Fenway Park She said ‘NO’ Then they Argued

Why is this still a thing?

How is proposing at a sporting event still a thing? There is tons of video evidence of the rejection so many men face, and its just so impersonal. Plus, it puts a HUGE amount of pressure on someone to answer a question they might not want to say ‘yes’ to.

This Red Sox fan learned his lesson the hard way after he proposed to his girlfriend at Fenway Park.

After the proposal, someone in the stands caught the couple arguing.

So please…lets put an end to sporting-event proposals in 2017.

