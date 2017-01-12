Guy Gets Ticket for Warming up his Car in his own Driveway

Taylor Trupiano from Roseville, Michigan walked out to his car, which he was warming up in his own driveway and found a ticket on his windshield for $128.

In Michigan, you can get a ticket for leaving the keys in the ignition of an unattended vehicle with the motor running, even if it’s in your own driveway. Trupiano told WXYZ that he left his car unattended for about 7 minutes and that there was no warning, or even a knock on his front door.

He posted a picture of the ticket on his Facebook page along with the caption, “Let’s all take a moment to thank officer dipshit K. Keary for wasting the taxpayer’s money and giving me a ticket for warming up my car in my own damn driveway”.

Local police have caught some flack for the ticket, but Roseville Police Chief James Berlin told reporters, “It’s common sense. We can’t warn everybody of the law there is…We have five to 10 cars stolen this way every winter. It’s dangerous, and of course it drives everyone’s insurance rates up. It drives our crime rates up.”

