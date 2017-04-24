Listen Live

Guy From Collingwood Plays With The Arkells At Coachella

Imagine you're rocking out to the Arkells and then you're rocking out WITH them.

By Local, Music

I’ve never been to Coachella but it looks like it would be like WayHome, so an AMAZING time. But I don’t think anyone was enjoying themselves more than 26-year-old Ross Watt from Collingwood.

He was rocking out to the Arkells when frontman Maz Kerman shouted to the crowd “Who out there can play electric guitar?” and about 30 hands went up. And then, “Who out there can play the chords B, D and E-flat?” One of those hands was Ross Watt’s. Next thing he knew he was on stage rocking out WITH the Arkells.

Check out the video!

Read more here.

Main Image via desertsun.com

