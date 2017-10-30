Guns N’ Roses Rock Toronto

A number of ROCK 95 listeners who beat the box office to win tickets to see Guns N’ Roses in Toronto will be heading down Highway 400 after work tonight to catch the band performing live at the Air Canada Centre.

The Not In This Lifetime Tour is in Toronto tonight for the second of two shows at the ACC on the current tour, and by the sound of the reviews coming out after last night’s performance, our ROCK 95 listeners heading down to the City to take in the show should have a great time tonight.

The show features an enormous stage with upper and lower levels, an amazing and full sound system, huge screen mixed with lots of fireworks, firebursts and confetti throughout the show. Slash is of course one of the highlights for you to take in with his amazing guitar antics on a number of different guitars he showcases throughout the show. There’s tributes to some of our fallen artists and of course all of the GNR greats you’ve come to know and love over the years.

Should be a GREAT night!