Guns N’ Roses Cover Glen Campbell’s ‘Wichita Lineman’

GnR have been including some covers on their Not in This Lifetime tour. Fans in different cities have been treated to the Who’s “The Seeker“, Derek and the Dominos’ “Layla” during “November Rain,and Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” has become a set staple.

On Wednesday night in Edmonton, the band unveiled what was perhaps their most unexpected cover – a true to the original version of Glen Campbell’s Wichita Linesman, paying tribute to the country legend who passed away on August 8th. It was a bit of a left turn for the band, but they nailed it none the less.

Watch the entire performance below: