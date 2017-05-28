Guns N’ Roses Coming to Toronto

It’s just been announced the Guns N’ Roses Not in This Lifetime Tour will be stopping down in Toronto this fall. The band has been receiving wide-spread critical acclaim during the European leg of the current tour and some new dates have just been added to the North American leg of the tour.

Fifteen new dates have now been released for the tour and will see the show stop down in Toronto Sunday, October 29th at the Air Canada Centre.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public on Saturday June 3rd through livenation.com and be listening with ROCK 95 for a chance to WIN tickets to see the show in Toronto! It’s all part of the 95 Days of Summer with your chance to win tickets to see some of the biggest shows of the year!