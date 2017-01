A string of B&Es in Penetanguishene has one man behind bars. The OPP got reports of a few break and enters along Fox Street in town, between 6:30 and 8:30 Monday night. While looking into them, police came across a suspect, allegedly with a gun. The 38-year-old man was taken into custody with the help of a passerby, and while police say the gun was fired, nobody was hurt.