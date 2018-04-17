Gun Amnesty Update

An update on the month long Gun Amnesty campaign from the Ontario Provincial Police. 267 items were recovered through appointments made with officers which included restricted, prohibited, replica and vintage weapons. 5,200 pieces of ammunition were surrendered as of Monday, including a quantity of hollow point bullets. The gun amnesty will be in effect until Monday, April 30th. If you want to turn over any ammunition call the OPP or your local police services non emergency number to arrange for the safe retrieval of the weapons.