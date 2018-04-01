Gun Amnesty month in Barrie

Today marks the start of a Gun Amnesty. Barrie Police in collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police is holding the event throughout the month, which gives the opportunity for anyone in Barrie who wishes to voluntarily surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition. The Amnesty is a way to provide citizens with a safe way to surrender weapons and enhance public safety. Interested gun owners are strongly urged to call Barrie Police at 705-728-5629 to arrange for the weapons to be picked up. Gun owners outside the City of Barrie can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit their website at www.opp.ca/gunamnesty