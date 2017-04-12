Guitarist J. Geils Dead at 71

John Warren Geils Jr. is a guitarist best known as J. Geils and founder of The J. Geils Band. He was found dead in his home in Groton, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

He founded The J. Geils Band in 1970. They are probably best known for their first hit, “Love Stinks” and “Centerfold”, which sat at No. 1 for six weeks and charted for 70. It was off their Freeze Frame album.

The J. Giles Band was nominated for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the fourth time this year, but have not yet been selected for induction.