Greta Van Fleet To Jam With Elton John At Oscars Party

Greta Van Fleet just received a great honour from the Rocket Man himself, Elton John. They actually got a personal phone call from him inviting them to perform at his annual fundraising Oscars viewing party on March 4.

“I remember the moment,” Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka recently told Loudwire. “It was about 10AM and management calls and says, ‘Hey boys, you have a call coming from England in a little while.’ So we pick up the phone [and he says,] ‘Hey boys, it’s Elton.’ It was actually Elton John on the phone!

“He asked us if we wanted to play at his Oscar after party,” said Kiszka, who along with his brothers and bandmates, was introduced to John’s music through his mother. “I remember seeing The Lion King when I was really young and being affected by ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight.’ I remember listening to Elton John in the car.”

He went on to say the first phone call he made was to his mother. “It was a great moment. We’re bringing our mothers!”

Greta Van Fleet will play for about an hour while Elton John will join them for a few songs. They’re still working out the setlist but they’d like to incorporate “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.” Kiszka said Goodbye Yellow Brick Road is “a great album. I was thinking songs from the self-titled album [from 1970]. That album was insane. I listened to it all the way through, it’s an incredible listening experience.”

The feeling is mutual because Elton John told them they were “the best rock ‘n’ roll I’ve heard in 20 fucking years!'”

Elton John has been hosting this party since 1993 to raise money for his AIDS foundation.

Main Image via Twitter / @GretaVanFleet